Acadiana Music Spotlight: Wayne Toups
This week, the Acadiana Music Spotlight featuring Grammy winner, Wayne Toups.
Wayne Toups, a Crowley Native, has been playing Cajun and Zydeco music for more than 30 years.
Wayne Toups recording a live album at the Acadiana Center for the Arts later this month.
Details on his upcoming live recordings can be found here:
https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/event/wayne-toups-royal-blugarou-unplugs-zydeccajun/?event_date=2018-09-20
More information on Wayne Toups can be found here:
http://www.waynetoupsmusic.com/
