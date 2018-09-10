Acadiana Music Spotlight: Wayne Toups

This week, the Acadiana Music Spotlight featuring Grammy winner, Wayne Toups.

Wayne Toups, a Crowley Native, has been playing Cajun and Zydeco music for more than 30 years.

Wayne Toups recording a live album at the Acadiana Center for the Arts later this month.

Details on his upcoming live recordings can be found here:

https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/event/wayne-toups-royal-blugarou-unplugs-zydeccajun/?event_date=2018-09-20

More information on Wayne Toups can be found here:

http://www.waynetoupsmusic.com/

