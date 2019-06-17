Acadiana Music Spotlight- Lil’ Buck Sinegal Remembered

Sinegal was born in a shotgun style shack on St. Charles Street in Lafayette, which he referred to as the “Real House of Blues.” The legendary musician had performed on more than 300 recordings every decade since the 1950s.

His list of accomplishments includes playing with Grammy- and Emmy-winning Lafayette accordionist Buckwheat Zydeco and being one of the original guitar players in Rockin’ Dopsie’s Zydeco Twisters band.

Sinegal added guitar to “Bogalusa Boogie,” Clifton Chenier’s 1976 album that now sits in the Grammy Hall of Fame and Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

Nicknamed “The Master of the Stratocaster,” Sinegal played on Paul Simon’s 1986 “Graceland,” which sold 16 million copies worldwide.

The musician had filled up five passports traveling to play music but no one would know just by looking at him, according to Dural.

“He would say, ‘It doesn’t cost a thing to be nice to people,'” Dural said. “That’s free.”

Some of his awards include best guitarist in 2014 at the Zydeco Music and Creole Heritage Awards and a legends honor, given to performers who achieve status as historical blues musicians, at the 2016 Slim Harpo Music Awards.

