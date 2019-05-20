Acadiana Music Spotlight- Keith Frank with Steve Riley & Kevin Wimmer

This weeks Acadiana Music Spotlight features Keith Frank with special guests Steve Riley and Kevin Wimmer. This trio, playing traditional Creole songs on the front porch of the Blue Moon in Lafayette.

Since the 1990’s Keith Frank has been a prolific leader in Zydeco. Starting at a young age along with brother Brad and sister Jennifer, Keith knew playing music was his passion. He’s toured internationally and received numerous awards and accolades.

