Acadiana Music Spotlight- Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

2018 Grammy award nominee and "America's Hottest Accordion" winner, Dwayne Dopsie plays a high energy zydeco that keeps you wanting more. Dwayne hails from one of the most influential Zydeco families in the world Although inspired by tradition, he has developed his own high energy style that defies existing stereotypes and blazes a refreshingly distinct path for 21st century Zydeco music.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now