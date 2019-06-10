Local

Acadiana Music Spotlight- Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

Gerald Gruenig spending the morning with Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:04 AM CDT

2018 Grammy award nominee and "America's Hottest Accordion" winner, Dwayne Dopsie  plays a high energy zydeco that keeps you wanting more. Dwayne hails from one of the most influential Zydeco families in the world Although inspired by tradition, he has developed his own high energy style that defies existing stereotypes and blazes a refreshingly distinct path for 21st century Zydeco music. 

