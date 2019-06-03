Acadiana Music Spotlight- DG & The Freetown Sound

Lafayette’s local 8 piece offers a full soul sound! Hailing from the heart of the Hub City, DG & the Freetown Sound brings their heavy influence of vintage soul/ southern soul together with high energy blues rock n roll.

Their original songs are stacked with big horn hits and dancing electric guitars. The upbeat rhythms meld punching drum grooves and thumping bass, keeping audiences on their feet. With organ beaming in the background, front man and songwriter Dustin Gaspard, delivers sporadic Van Morrison-eque melodies and an undeniable energetic feeling. Through their music a lost conviction is displayed, and for each performance the encouraging thought for listeners to “dance like no one is watching.”

2018 saw horn composer/ keyboardist and former New Yorker Joshua Lazo added to the band, aiding in the leg work of arranging the soulful horn textures and organ layers reminiscent of the Vintage blues soul sound.

Do not forget to watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight each and every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.

