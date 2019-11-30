Acadiana Mall increases security for holiday shopping

With the Christmas season just around the corner, holiday shopping has increased at stores around Acadiana.

Customers file into stores looking for the best deals on all their gifts.

Nikki Nugier, Acadiana Mall manager, explains, “If you’re outside don’t leave your purse or shopping bags, make sure your doors are locked. Go into a lighted area, avoid dark areas. Always go with a buddy, use the buddy system. When inside, make sure you don’t leave your bags hanging around, don’t leave them just hanging in stores while trying on something; someone can easily pick it up.”

Acadiana Mall has increased their security this holiday season to keep shoppers and their personal belongings protected.

Nugier adds, “We increased our hours along with our guards to have security inside and outside the mall.”

Mall manager, Nikki Nugier, explains they are working with Lafayette Police Department to bring in officers to help mall security because of increase shoppers and extended hours.

“We also teamed up with Lafayette Police Department to bring in police officers as well as mounted police horse; mounted officers,” Nugier explains.

Even with the increase in and around the mall, management still urges customers to use precaution and be aware of their surroundings will shopping this holiday season.