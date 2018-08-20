Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Chubby Carrier, a Grammy winner and Church Point native, has a new album out called "Black Pot".
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band currently on tour promoting their new album.
A huge passion for the Bayou Swamp Band, promoting our one of a kind culture. You can find more information on Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band at chubbycarrier.com.
Watch the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 4:30 am to 7 am.
