Acadiana family of missing veteran needs help finding him

The family of a missing veteran is hoping to find him in time for his son's first Christmas.

20 year old Jared Chavis of Franklin disappeared Jan. 12.

According to his family, he was last seen on Westheimer near Fondren in Houston, Texas.

His father, Willie Smith, said he was sitting in the back of a car during a road rage shooting and hasn't been seen since.

Chavis had been in Houston for just two months, Smith said.

He left the Acadiana area for Houston to pursue an information technologies degree online and was working for a satellite dish installer, Smith said.

Chavis's son is now 7 months old.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that may lead authorities to Chavis or info leading to the arrest of anyone involved in his disappearance.