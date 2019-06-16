Acadiana Eats: Gerald Gruenig takes us home to Harahan and stops by the family's restaurant, KOZ's Video

For Acadiana Eats this week...we're at a poboy and plate lunch spot thats near and dear to my heart.

Its called KOZS and its in Harahan and its my families restaurant.

Today on acadiana eats, Big Koz, that's my dad showing me how he puts together his whole loaf roast beef poboy and his whole loaf fried shrimp poboy...

The roast beef poboy slow cooked seasoned and sliced roast beef served on a whole loaf of french bread with mayo home made made gravy lettuce and tomato.

The fried shrimp poboy, my personal favorite battered and fried gulf shrimp on a john gendusa whole loaf dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now