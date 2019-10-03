Acadiana Eats celebrates four years!

This week, we’re celebrating 4 years of Acadiana Eats.

Since last October, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig has visited more than 50 local restaurants.

Tonight, Gerald gives us his favorite spot from the last year. Here’s a hint…it’s in St. Martin Parish.

Graton Eatery (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Classic burger

Hot chicken sandwich

Address: 7181 Main Hwy, St Martinville, LA 70582

Hours of Operation: Wed.- Thurs. 11 a.m. a.m.- 2 p.m. Fri. 11 a.m. a.m.- 2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sat.- Sun. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!