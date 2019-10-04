Acadiana Diversity Job Fair on October 8

LAFAYETTE, La. (LWC)– The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Local Workforce Development #40 have teamed up with Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Employment Solutions, for two events geared toward advancing workplace diversity efforts in Acadiana.

The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Heymann Center, 1373 South College Road in Lafayette. In advance of the job fair, a Resume and Job Fair Preparation Workshop will be held Tuesday, October 1, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the downtown branch of the Lafayette Public Library, 301 W. Congress Street.

“Diversity in the workplace fosters creativity and innovation, thus serving as a necessity in today’s workforce,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “There is always room for growth in the workplace, and the LWC is thrilled to support initiatives that aim to put Louisiana residents to work and boost ingenuity while simultaneously promote basic human principles such as integrity and respect.”

More than fifty (50) employers have registered to participate in the job fair, representing industries such as Health Care, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Government, Retail, Customer Service, Transportation and numerous others.

“The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is hosted and sponsored by community partners whose ultimate goal is to provide employers with a qualified workforce,” said Cortney Boutte-Breaux, Operations Manager, Local Workforce Development Board #40. “This marks the 15th year of hosting this job fair. Employers have always provided great feedback as well as the jobseekers. St. Landry Parish Government / Local Workforce Development Area #40 is excited to be a part the job fair again this year and look forward to a very successful event.”

Both the job fair and the preparation workshop are free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring a resume to the job fair. Those who need resume assistance are encouraged to attend the preparation workshop and to bring a resume for review.

Job seekers can find a list of participating employers and resource vendors by visiting Lafayette.org/diversity, or by calling (337) 262-5601. Employers may register to participate in the job fair by visiting eventbrite.com/e/acadiana-diversity-job-fair-2019-tickets.

“The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers in one location,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA Manager of Workforce Development. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community, assisting both job seekers and businesses.”

The events correspond with National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. An effort that traces back to a Congressional movement in 1945, NDEAM’s purpose is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now.”

“Every day, individuals with disabilities add significant value and talent to our workforce and economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “Individuals with disabilities offer employers diverse perspectives on how to tackle challenges and achieve success. Individuals with disabilities have the right talent, right now.”

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM.