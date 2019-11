Lafayette Police have confirmed with News 10 that an escaped juvenile inmate from Avoyelles Parish was caught and taken into custody in Lafayette Thursday.

The juvenile was one of seven escapees from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie.

So far, six of the inmates have been caught, and one is still at large.

If you have any information on the remaining escapee, call the Bunkie Police Department at (318) 346-2664.