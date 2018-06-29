Acadiana Bacon Festival penciled for spring 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- It seems like Louisiana has a festival to celebrate just about every food imaginable.

Except for bacon.

Until now, that is.

The Acadiana Bacon Festival has been in the works for about two years now.

It’s the brainchild of Bob Carriker, the UL historian who is also behind the Boudin Cook-Off in downtown Lafayette.

“People will love this,” he said. “There are so many things that creative culinary folks can do with bacon and, of course, everyone loves bacon.”

Carriker is working with Dustie Latiolais of Cochon Cannery to ensure the festival reaches its “bacon potential.”

The plan is for restaurant chefs and home cooks from each of Acadiana’s 22 parishes to create their best bacon dishes for a chance to win cash awards in several categories.

“This’ll be a truly regional event because we’ll have folks from all over Acadiana showing off their bacon dishes,” Carriker says. “Needless to say, there will be plenty of bacon dishes to sample when it is all said and done.”

The Acadiana Bacon Festival will also include live entertainment and bacon-themed fun and games.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit a local nonprofit.

Although the festival is planned for spring 2019 in Lafayette, there isn’t a definite date or location just yet.

There is, however, a website: acadianabaconfestival.com.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Those interested in sponsorship, chef and nonprofit opportunities should reach out to bacon@boudinlink.com for more information.