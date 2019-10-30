Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Acadia Parish SO focuses on public protection from sex offenders during trick-or-treat hours

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(Doubbt Official / CC BY 2.0)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with the Louisiana Probation and Parole to keep specific tiers of sex offenders out from the public for trick or treating hours Thursday.

“During these hours, specific tier sex offenders will be at APSO as we team up with Probation and Parole to make this event as safe as possible,” said Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Residents are encouraged to go to the sheriff’s website see where sex offenders live within their immediate area.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office offers these additional safety tips:

  • Know the area you are taking the children out to trick or treat.
  • Residences with no lights on, means that they are not participating. Please respect their decision.
  • Inspect your children’s candy. Opened or unwrapped candy should not be eaten unless received from a known source
  • Walk in groups and utilize lights or reflective clothing for safety
  • Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and expect delays. Drive slow and cautiously

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

79°F Overcast Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

81°F Overcast Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

80°F Overcast Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories