Acadia Parish SO focuses on public protection from sex offenders during trick-or-treat hours

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with the Louisiana Probation and Parole to keep specific tiers of sex offenders out from the public for trick or treating hours Thursday.

“During these hours, specific tier sex offenders will be at APSO as we team up with Probation and Parole to make this event as safe as possible,” said Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Residents are encouraged to go to the sheriff’s website see where sex offenders live within their immediate area.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office offers these additional safety tips: