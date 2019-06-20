Acadia Parish Sheriff: Three arrested in "growing" drug trade epidemic Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Summer Calandrelli ( APSO ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cynthia Gauthreax ( APSO ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Keisha Thibodeaux ( APSO ) [ + - ] Video

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Three women were arrested for alleged illegal drug possession in ongoing investigations by the Acadia Parish Sheriff 's Office.

"The efforts of our deputies continue as they continue to focus on the illegal drug trade that plague our communities within Acadia Parish," Sheriff K.P.Gibson said.

Cynthia Gautreaux, 57, of Estherwood, was arrested for distribution of Suboxone and distribution of Oxycodone.

Keisha Thibodeaux, 34, of Crowley, was arrested for PWITD methamphetamine, possession of Adipex and possession of drug paraphernalia

Summer Calandrelli, 38, of Egan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

All were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Gibson said the recent drug-related arrests are part of an effort to "continue to fight this growing epidemic."

