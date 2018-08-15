Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office searching for rape suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kirkilin James Booth (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating Kirklin James Booth. Booth is described as a black male, 21 years of age, being 5’8” in height and weighing 180 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair and his last known address is 200 Kathy Meadows, Apt. 15, in Crowley.

Booth is wanted for four counts of first degree rape, one count of false imprisonment, and domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

His photo may be seen on the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kirklin Booth, you are urged to call the Tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest in this case.