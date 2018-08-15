Local

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office offering free ACT prep class

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 11:59 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 12:01 PM CDT

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson will host a free ACT Prep Class on Saturday, August 25, 2018, for all interested high school students in Acadiana.

It will be held at the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, 1037 Capitol Ave., Crowley. Class will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and is expected to end about 2:00 p.m. Please call (337) 788-8700 to reserve a seat.

Students are asked to bring paper, pencil and a calculator. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

