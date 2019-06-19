Acadia Parish deputies search for burglary suspect

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a residential burglary which occurred in the 700 block of Link Rd. in Branch. The incident occurred sometime between May 25th & May 31st, 2019.

Unknown suspect(s) entered the outdoor kitchen where the victim was residing and stole multiple long rifles and shotguns. Deputies observed no sign of forced entry. The estimated value is over $11k.

A list of these firearms may be seen on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page. If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

