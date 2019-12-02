Live Now
Acadia Parish deputies round up seven drug suspects

  • Edward Mott
  • Christopher Moore
  • Tyler Oblanc
  • Brandon Smith
  • Trace Jones
  • Shannon Ortego
  • Anthonie Borel

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced seven narcotics-related arrests today.

  • Brandon Smith, 42, of Carencro, was arrested on possession charges for Alproazolam, hydrochloride, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
  • Trace Jones, 34, of Church Point, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Shannon Ortego, 40, of Crowley, was arrested on charges of distribution of meth.
  • Anthonie Borel, 24, or Rayne, was charged with distribution or marijuana.
  • Edward Lee Mott, 43, of Crowley, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of proceeds from a drug offense.
  • Christopher Moore, 44, of Crowley, was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
  • Tyler Oblanc, 24, of Iota, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

