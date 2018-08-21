Acadia Parish deputies arrest suspect for meth possession

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trinty Miller (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 30-year-old Midland man is facing drug charges after deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office found several grams of meth in his vehicle.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in West Calcasieu in Midland where they found 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a scale within a vehicle on the premises.

As the search continued an additional 29 grams of crystal methamphetamines was recovered on the property. Additional scales and small plastic bags used in distributing narcotics were also located.

Trinity Slade Miller was charged with PWITD schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.