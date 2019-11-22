Live Now
Acadia Parish DA to investigate Church Point police walkout from court

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish district attorney’s office will be investigating the actions of Church Point’s police department after they walked out of court this week.

That investigation was the subject of a special meeting tonight.

The main question came over whether or not police have to be present in court for security measures. After a ‘not guilty’ ruling in court earlier this week, Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux and his officers left the premises, forcing the cancellation of court. The chief said there is no law requiring his department to provide unpaid security.

Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche contradicted Thibodeaux, noting that the law requires police be present when court is in session.

Meche expressed anger, stating: “Every single action that happens at the police department, I get crucified on, and I’m tired of it. You understand? Everybody out there I do not run the police department.”

Thibodeaux said he stood by the department’s actions.

An executive session determined that the investigation will be handed off to the district attorney to determine if there was any wrongdoing.

