ACADIA PARISH: Crowley man booked on multiple drug charges Chad Steele, 44, of Crowley (Photo: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] (Photo: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] (Photo: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY)- A 44-year-old Crowley man is facing drug charges after authorities searched a residence in the 600 block of Conrad Road on Wednesday.

After securing the area, agents conducted a search of the home. During the search, 44 grams of methamphetamines were recovered which were packaged to sell, 1.5 grams of Heroin was also recovered along with several various pills.

Chad Steele was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the following charges:

PWITD Schedule II Narcotics, possession of schedule I Narcotics, possession of Schedule II Narcotics, possession of Schedule IV Narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers and transactions involving CDS.

Bond has been set at $98,000.

