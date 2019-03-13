Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Suspect sought in Crowley bank robbery

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Crowley Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an unarmed suspect involved in a bank robbery earlier this month.

The Crowley Police Department is investigating a robbery which occurred on March 6, 2019, at about 12:35 p.m. at Bank of Commerce located at 326 N. Ave. G.

An unarmed man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. The suspect was captured on video surveillance and is described as a black male with a small build. He was wearing sunglasses, a stocking cap, a dark hooded sweater and light colored pants.

The suspect left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Later he entered a second bank but was unsuccessful with that robbery.

If you are able to identify this suspect, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.