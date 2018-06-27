Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers need your help solving home burglary

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Investigators with the Rayne Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a residential burglary which was reported on June 11, 2018 in the 400 block of Oak Street.

Residents returned home from a family vacation to discover that their 75-inch Samsung Smart TV and a 42-inch Samsung Smart TV had been stolen from their residence, authorities said.

According to investigators, the point of entry is believed to be a window on the residence.

You can see photos of Samsung TV’s on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

Remember all callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.