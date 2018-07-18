Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Burglars target newly remodeled home

IOTA, La. (KLFY) Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a residential burglary which was reported on July 10, 2018, in the 1900 block of Ray Milner Rd. in Iota.

Items were stolen out of a home being remodeled. Homeowners returned to discover missing appliances and an 8’ utility trailer. The appliances are described as a 48” 4k Samsung TV, a stainless steel GE double range and an LG stainless steel refrigerator. There were no signs of forced entry, thus leading deputies to believe the suspects had knowledge of the stolen items.

You can see photos regarding this case Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook page. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.