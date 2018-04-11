Acadia Parish Crime stoppers asking for public’s help in solving 2016 deadly shooting

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking the public’s help in solving a December 2016 cold case murder.

Deputies say that back in 2016, they found 32-year-old Michael Winn shot in the chest at the Meadows Apartment complex in Crowley.

Winn was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Before the shooting, there were no arguments or confrontation, indicating that Wynn was targeted by his assailant, according to deputies

If you have any information, you are urged to call Acadia Parish Crimestoppers 789-TIPS / 789-8477.