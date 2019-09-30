Acadia Parish crackdown on underage vaping sales

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on the sale of vape products to people under 18.

Sheriff KP Gibson tells News 10 the vape product crackdown came after Acadia Parish residents said there was a need for it.

“Since the school year has started, we’ve been receiving complaints from parents as well as from the school board regarding a large quantity of pens being taken off of kids at school,” said Gibson. “Parents complaining that people are selling them to their kids, and giving us information as to different stores and so forth.”

He says the department decided to conduct a sting operation to test stores around the parish to assure that they verify the purchaser’s age by “carding them.” Out of 18 stores, 4 failed the test.

News 10 stopped by those stores to see what they had to say.

More 4 Le$$ in Crowley was one of those stores.

They said one of their clerks made a one-time-mistake. Regardless, they said they’ll be more vigilant.

“It doesn’t matter if they look 40 or younger, you have to ask for an id. If you don’t ask them for the ID, and a situation happens, then you’ll get in trouble, pay a citation, and your store might look bad for it. You have to ask for an ID,” said cashier, Sasha Leblanc.

Queen City, in Rayne and Food Mart in Crowley declined an on-camera interview, but the owners told us selling the vaping product was an honest mistake.

They said they understand mistakes have consequences and they’ve already talked to employees about being extra careful when selling these products.

Fat Boys in Crowley declined a comment.

Gibson says they’ll likely be doing a sting operation again “We want to make sure we’re doing our part to try and stop it from occurring.” the sheriff said.

Gibson tells us, another problem they know happens is that people of legal age going in to the stores and buying the vaping products then selling to minors.

He says this is a lot harder to track but also far more dangerous for teens buying. He says you never know what that person might have done to tamper with the vape products before handing them to an underage buyer.

Gibson wants to remind people that providing minors with vaping or other tobacco products is also illegal.

The sheriff says if you know of anyone doing this to report it.