Acadia Parish couple arrested for possessing multiple stolen vehicles, guns charges

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced that a local couple has been arrested for charges relating to possession of stolen vehicles.

Working with authorities from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and UL Police, information was obtained regarding stolen property being located on Tanner Road in eastern Acadia Parish.

Once on scene, Gibson said, a stolen vehicle from Lafayette was observed on the property.

Armed with a search warrant, he said, law enforcement officials then recovered multiple stolen items and arrested two suspects.

38 year old Christopher Byerley of Broussard and 37 year old April Viguerie of Erath were booked into the Acadia Parish jail on charges including:

4 counts of possession of stolen property

11 counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon