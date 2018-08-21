Acadia Parish couple arrested for possessing multiple stolen vehicles, guns charges
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced that a local couple has been arrested for charges relating to possession of stolen vehicles.
Working with authorities from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and UL Police, information was obtained regarding stolen property being located on Tanner Road in eastern Acadia Parish.
Once on scene, Gibson said, a stolen vehicle from Lafayette was observed on the property.
Armed with a search warrant, he said, law enforcement officials then recovered multiple stolen items and arrested two suspects.
38 year old Christopher Byerley of Broussard and 37 year old April Viguerie of Erath were booked into the Acadia Parish jail on charges including:
4 counts of possession of stolen property
11 counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon
Gibson said detectives recovered:
2001 Chevrolet truck
2014 Yamaha Motorcycle
2017 Yamaha Dirt bike
A racing Bicycle
Also 11 firearms were located during the search. and confiscated, Gibson said.