Abbeville Police cracking down on underage drinking; What are Louisiana's laws? Video

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) - The Abbeville Police Department with the help of other agencies is cracking down on bars and businesses that sell alcohol to minors.

4 businesses within the city limits were recently cited for selling alcohol to individuals under 21.

That includes the Concorde Club, Nunia's lounge, U-Pak-It, and Circle K.

They were cited with 'Unlawful Sale of Alcohol to a Person under 21,' among other charges...

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman tells News 10 they started conducting these 'stings' after some underage individuals were getting DWI's and saying they got the alcohol from an establishment.

"An agent and this person go into an alcoholic retail shop, and they attempt to buy alcohol," said Spearman.

On August 17, the Abbeville Police Department in conjunction with Alcohol Tobacco Control and the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force worked an undercover operation where minors purchased alcohol from local businesses and clubs, to see if they check ID's and if anyone in the bars is underage.

"They place fines and also we have an ordinance within the city, that we present these cases to the City Council, and the City Council can suspend their liquor license," Spearman said.

"The kids will get the Minor in Possession and the $100 fine maximum. The person that sells it can be charged with selling alcohol to a minor. The store can be shut down because of their license," said Judge Douglas Saloom, Lafayette City Court Division B.

He says Louisiana law technically allows 18 years olds to go into a bar, unless the bar has rules against it.

There are also exceptions to underage drinking.

"One which is church, you can take communion, also being with a parent," said Saloom.

But if you're a business owner, after you receive a number of citations for serving minors with alcohol, you may end up losing your liquor license.

"You could lose your ability to sell alcohol, and if you're a club and you cannot sell alcohol, you can't make any money," Saloom stated.

The City Council has the ability to uphold the businesses suspension of their license.

"So if you close down a club at the wrong time during the week, you're talking thousands of dollars," said Saloom.

"We're going to work with Alcohol Beverage and Control, to slow this trend or stop it all together if we can," said Spearman.

If you're under 21 and you get stopped for an OWI, if you test above a 0.02 you're presumed impaired under Louisiana law.

0.08 is the legal level to drive for individuals over 21.

Under a new Louisiana law, you can also be fined and face other penalties for open glass containers outside a bar.