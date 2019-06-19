Abbeville police begin search for runaway teenager

ABBEVILLE, LA (KLFY) - Abbeville police are asking for your help in finding a runaway teen. Police say 16-year-old Kyasian Nickerson​ may be in the Baton Rouge area.

According to police, Nickerson has habitually ran away from home, and her family is desperately attempting to locate her. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as an endangered runaway.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Abbeville police department or the tips line at 892–6777.

Authorities say all callers may remain anonymous.



----------

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now