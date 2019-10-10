Abbeville PD: “Shots fired” around city believed to be connected

More arrests are expected with relation to these recent shootings in neighborhoods, police said. The investigation into these shootings are ongoing.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- After a pursuit and struggle, Abbeville police officers arrested an armed 17-year-old suspect Wednesday.

He is believe to be connected to other shootings under investigation with the city limits, investigators said.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, officer approached the suspect, identified as Robert Jones, to serve a warrant.

“While speaking to Mr. Jones, officers noticed that he kept his right hand in his waistband,” Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said. “Officers could also smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Mr. Jones.”

The suspect attempted to flee and while being pulled to the ground, he reportedly “forcefully grabbed something from his waistband”, which turned out to be a handgun, Touchet said.

Officers also found drug contraband during the search.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Abbeville Police Department for booking. Because of his age, the only charge Jones is facing as an adult is aggravated assault with a firearm.

Robert Jones, 17. (Abbeville Police Department)

Other charges stemming from the incident are being prosecuted as juvenile charges.

This case, along with several other “shots fired” calls throughout the city, are believed to be related, Touchet said.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777.

All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page or abbevillepd.com.