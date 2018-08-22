Local

Abbeville nursing home evacuated due to fire, some injuries reported

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 07:53 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 07:55 PM CDT

Crews responded to a fire at Maison du Monde nursing home, Tuesday evening, in Abbeville. 

According to a report from Police Chief Billy Spearman, some injuries were reported although the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. 

Spearman said he was just briefed on the matter by officers at the scene.

He said the fire has been extinguished, and residents are being allowed back inside the facility. 

Developing story.  More to follow.

 

