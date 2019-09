ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville Police detectives have arrested Andrew Matthew Granger for crimes related to the homicide of Jacoby Lee, of Abbeville.

Granger has been charged with second degree murder. Lee was killed on August 21, 2019.

Granger’s bond has been set at $500,000.

This is an on going investigation, authorities said. More arrests relating to this case are expected.

Due to the nature of this case no other information can be release at this time, police said