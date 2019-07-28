Abbeville man killed in weekend crash

KAPLAN, La.– An Abbeville man was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday on LA 14, in Vermilion Parish.

According to State Police, the crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Torlin Williams of Abbeville.

The investigation revealed that Williams was traveling west on LA 14 while Starlet Rodrigue was also traveling on LA 14 at the same time.

For reasons unknown, police say, Williams crossed the center line and crossed into the same travel as Rodrigue.

This occurred as both vehicles were entering a curve in the roadway, police day, causing Williams’ vehicle to split into two parts on impact.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodrigue, along with a passenger in her vehicle were both properly retrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.