Abbeville man charged with hit and run that sent two to hospital

An Abbeville man is behind bars after police say he struck two people riding a motorcycle and fled the scene.

Authorities say the accident happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Alphonse St. Police say a truck driven by the suspect crossed over striking the motorcycle and fled the scene. Both the driver of the motorcycle, Shane Tullos of Maurice and the passenger of the motorcycle, Harley John of Maurice suffered serious injuries.

The suspect was located at his residence, attempting to repair damages to the suspect vehicle. Mr. Wimbly was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run.