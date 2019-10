Abbeville Police arrested a man in connection with an August murder.

Police arrested 30-year old Jamie Vallery on Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder. Police say the suspect is connected to the homicide of Jacoby Lee of Abbeville. Police say Lee was killed on August 21st.

Vallery’s bond is set at a half million dollars.

This is the second arrest in connection with the murder. Abbeville Police detectives also arrested Andrew Matthew Granger earlier for crimes related to the homicide of Lee.

(Photo: VPSO)