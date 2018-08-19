Abbeville man allegedly steals two buses, crashes one into utility police and second into building

An Abbeville man is custody after allegedly stealing a Hotard bus and then a second bus in the Lake Charles area.

Police say it happened just after midnight in the 2900 block of Broad Street when they received a report that a Hotard bus struck a utility pole at a mobile home community.

When police arrived on scene they learned, that the bus had been stolen from the Vinton area, the suspect fled on foot.

A short time later, police say, a second bus (plant workers transport bus) was stolen from the Chenault area.

A plant transport bus matching the description of the stolen vehicle was then spotted by police at Broad Street and Pamco Road who attempted to pull the bus over.

The driver refused to stop the bus leading police on a chase that ended when the suspect lost control of the bus at the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Holly Hill Road where the bus struck a building.

40 year old Todd Bonamo of Abbeville was arrested after the crash.

He is currently being charged by police with aggravated flight from officers and illegal possession of stolen things.