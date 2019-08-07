Abbeville man accused of stealing bulldozer

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A local man has been arrested after a bulldozer was reported stolen from property owned by Union Pacific Railroad, authorities said.

The arrest stems from the July 22, 2019, complaint from a contractor when his 2000 Komastu bulldozer was stolen from a work location.

The bulldozer was reportedly worth more than $150,000.

Employees of the company, detectives with the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office located the bulldozer in Evangeline Parish.

The investigation led to a warrant being issued for Rickie Richard.

The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office reached out to Crime Stoppers to help locate Richard. Crime Stoppers alerted the media and aired the crime on their Facebook page asking for help. Tips were received informing law enforcement of the whereabouts of Richard which led them to Lafayette.

The Lafayette City Marshals Office working on tips received, was able to arrest Richard at the location provided by the tipster, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.



