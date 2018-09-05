Abbeville City Council moves forward on possibility of operating Vermilion Oaks Video

The Abbeville City Council just voted unanimously to move plans forward in the possibility of re-opening Vermilion Oaks, a golf course that's been closed for months.

The golf course is located at 10924 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville.

It's said to be about 15 miles traffic-free south of the Acadiana Mall.

Abbeville Councilman for District B, Francis Touchet, says the council is working on getting as much information as possible to make an educated decision about moving forward.

Touchet says, "What the mayor and the council also agreed upon is that we are going to be requesting from the landowners and previous business owners of that particular property exactly what was the expenses, what was the cost of running that particular business."

According to Vermilion Oaks executives, it's the only golf course in Vermilion Parish.

Abbeville's mayor and the city council are looking into the possibilities of annexing the golf course into the city limits. They may also take over its operations.

"What we are trying to see is what is it that we can do to get this thing moving but more importantly for our youth along with our residents that have been using this,” Touchet adds. “Not only within the city but also throughout Vermilion Parish."

Councilman Touchet adds this is not about profits... it's about providing for the community and youth.

"This is a win-win for Vermillion Parish. A win-win for Abbeville. Win-win for our kids within our different communities," explains Touchet.