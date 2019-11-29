Live Now
A Spring-Like Black Friday, Storms Expected Saturday Night

Black Friday will feel more like spring in Acadiana. A mild morning will be followed by a warm and humid afternoon under partly sunny skies. Highs today are expected to reach the upper 70s with no threat for rain today or tonight.

Saturday turns very warm and breezy before a cold front moves through Acadiana during the overnight hours. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Saturday into Sunday morning with a low threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state outlined in their “Slight Risk” which is considered a 2 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms in your area. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but we could see a quick and weak tornado. Cooler and breezy weather returns Sunday as skies clear in the morning.

