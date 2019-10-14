A number of races head to a runoff in November

There are 2 statewide races and 24 races in Acadiana that will head to a runoff election in November.

Here’s a breakdown of those races.

STATEWIDE

Governor: Incumbent John Bel Edwards will face challenger Eddie Rispone. Edwards received 47% of the vote to Rispone’s 27%.

Secretary of State: Incumbent Kyle Ardoin will see a rematch of last year’s election in the runoff. Ardoin received 41% of the vote to Gwen Collins-Greenup’s 34%

STATE HOUSE RACES

Dist. 31: Jonathan Goudeau will face Gus Rantz for the seat. Goudeau received 33% of the vote to Rantz’s 28%

Dist. 37: The runoff will be between Troy Romero and Shalon Latour. Romero had 40% to 33% for Latour.

Dist. 46: Incumbent Michael Huval finds himself in a runoff with challenger Keith Baudin. Huval received 44% of the vote to Baudin’s 35%

Dist. 48: This district will have a runoff between Beau Beaullieu, 43% of the vote, and Ricky Gonsoulin with 34%.

Dist. 50: Vincent Blanc will face Raymond Harris Jr in the runoff. Blanc had 33% of the vote to Harris Jr.’s 25%

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Mayor-President: In a close race, Josh Guillry received 31% of the vote. He will face Carlee Alm-LaBar who got 28% of the vote.

Lafayette Parish Council Dist. 3: This is the only Parish Council seat headed to a runoff. Jeremy Hidalgo will face Josh Carlson.

Lafayette City Council Dist. 1: Mark Pope received 32% of the vote and will face Patrick Lewis who received 31%.

Lafayette City Council Dist. 5: Glenn Lazard will face Janet Jackson for this seat in a runoff.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish President: Incument Bill Fontenot finished second in the October primary with 30% of the vote. He will face front runner, Ken Marks, who received 32% of the vote.

St. Landry Parish Assessor: Sherri McGovern will face Blair Briggs in a runoff. McGovern received 41% to Briggs 33% of the vote

St. Landry Parish Council Dist. 6: Gil Savoy got 41% of the vote to Warren Basco’s 38%.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish Sheriff: Tomy Romero will face Murphy Meyers in the runoff. Romero was the front runner with 35% of the vote.

Iberia Parish council Dist. 10: Incumbent Eugene Oliver Sr. received 45% of the vote and will face Roger Duncan who got 34%.

New Iberia City Marshall: Tony Migues will face Brett Lang in a runoff

EVANGELINE PARISH

Evangeline Parish Sheriff: Charles Guillory and Brian Ardoin will be in a runoff. Guillory received 36% of the vote to Ardoin’s 23%.

Evangeline Parish Police Juror Dist. 1: Incumbent Rocky Rider will face Keith Saucier in a runoff

Evangeline Parish Police Juror Dist. 7: Incument Bryan Vidrine and David Ortego will square off in the runoff.

VERMILION PARISH

Vermilion Parish Police Juror Dist. 11: Scott Broussard and Incumbent Pervis Gaspard will face off in the runoff. Broussard received 42% of the vote to Gaspard’s 41%

Vermilion Parish Police Juror Dist. 12: Dexter Callahan and David Trahan will square off in a runoff

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish Council Dist. 2: Thomas Nelson, 42% of the vote, will face Carla Batiste at 36%.

St. Martin Parish Council Dist. 7: Incumbent Albert Menard will face Vincent Alexander in a runoff. Menard got35% of the vote to Alexander’s 34%.

ST. MARY PARISH

St. Mary Parish Council Dist. 3: Peter Soprano and Rodney Olander will face each other in a runoff.

St. Mary Parish Council Dist. 10: Gwendolyn Hidalgo and Jeremy Chesteen will be in the runoff.