A New Vision Leadership gears up for final fundraiser to send students to Washington DC program

A New Vision Leadership prepares for its final fundraiser, Thursday, May 15th, at Whataburger on Pinhook Rd. from 5- 8 p.m. It’s their final effort to raise funds for the Close Up Washington D.C. summer program.

Close Up, the nation’s leading non-profit, non-partisan, civic education organization has selected a local non-profit as the recipient of a new financial-aid pilot program.

This program is about building the leaders of tomorrow. An opportunity that will help under-served communities increase youth participation in civic engagement and get ‘Close Up’ to what’s happening in our American democracy.

The Close Up Foundation has selected A New Vision Leadership to help launch the pilot program here in Lafayette. With a matching grant, it will send ten students to Washington DC this summer where they will join peers from across the country for daily debates, discussions and activities focusing on current issues and the governing process.

Students will also have the chance to meet their elected officials during the Capital Hill Series. New Vision’s CEO Erica Williams said it’s time to put down the textbook and get the youth involved.

“They’re actually going to be able to go on Capitol Hill and really review a bill and debate a bill and interact with their representatives. So, this is going to be a life-changing experience for them,” she said.

They hope to partner with local businesses and community leaders to match Close Up’s $8,000 grant to send these students, if not more, on this trip.

