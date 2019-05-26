A new dog park opened today in Lafayette
Today a Red Ribbon was cut and our furry friends celebrated the opening of a new dog park Beaullieu Park in Lafayette.
More than 100 dogs and their owners came out for the grand opening. This marks Lafayette's second dog park.
