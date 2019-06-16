A new Chick-fil-A is coming to New Iberia

For years, residents of New Iberia have been praying for a Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in the city.

Today, they’re prayers have been answered.

Austin and Amy Milke, a husband and wife originally from Lafayette, have announced through social media that plans are being developed to open a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Lagniappe Village on Admiral Doyle Drive in 2020.

The franchise will be 5,000 square feet, seat about 130 customers and have a parking lot that can fit about 75 vehicles.

The Milke’s are planning to hire 70 employees.

Here is the official announcement.

