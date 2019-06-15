A Louisiana track coach drowns in Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge high school released tragic news about its track and field coach.

On June 14, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School sent its condolences to head track coach Carlos Rodriguiz, who drowned while on vacation in Florida. He was 36.

The school published the announcement on its Facebook late Friday.

Rodriguez coached track and field for the boy's team and was a physical education teacher at the high school. He started working at the school last fall, according to the school.

Posted by Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School on Friday, June 14, 2019

"Although he was with us less than year, Coach Rod made a huge impact on our community," the Facebook post read. "He was a terrific educator and had a truly unique energy and passion for his work, for our students, and for our school. He will be sorely missed by all of us."

The school did not announce funeral arrangements.

The news of Rodriguez's drowning was reported by the Northwest Florida Daily News in Fort Walton Beach. The publication wrote that the drowning happened just after 2 p.m. Friday in Destin, Florida.

