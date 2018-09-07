A look at improvements made at Tiger Stadium ahead of LSU football season opener

BATON ROUGE, La. - (WVLA) - The LSU football team will host their season opener Saturday, September 8th at 6:00 p.m., which means fans will finally be able to enjoy the improved fan experience.

"I know the fans are going to love it and I know this place is going to be packed," said Burgersmith representative, Angie Doyle.

During the off season LSU added a sports bar called The Chute and improved their skyline club with a new partnership, Louisiana Fish Fry.

Both are on the south side, the chute on the concourse and the skyline above the press level.

Entry to The Chute will be $20 per person, which includes 2 free drinks.

Burgersmith will be selling unique feature dishes each week.

Burgersmith representatives said they will have 3 options for this weekend's home game.

"Our Smith burger with grilled onions and our Smith sauce, an alligator sausage poboy with grilled onions, Creole mustard and our Smith sauce, and fried okra, which features our house made Cajun ranch," Doyle said.

There is no direct view of the field from The Chute, but there are lots of TV's.

"It's wonderful, a nice place to come and relax, the TV's are great and we are very excited to be serving food in Tiger Stadium this year," Doyle said.

According to sponsor representatives, tickets to the Louisiana Fish Fry Skyline Club will depend on the level of LSU's opponent.

Some games will cost $25-30, with SEC rivalry games being much more expensive.

An all you can eat buffet will be included in the ticket, with beer and wine available for an additional cost.

"I think people will really be impressed by not only the view but also the food and hopefully the whole experience," said Louisiana Fish Fry Director of Marketing, Richard Rees.

Louisiana Fish Fry will be giving away a pair of tickets to the skyline club as part of a contest on their Facebook page, which can be found here.