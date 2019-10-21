A Lifetime Christmas movie will have its premiere in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — The City of New Iberia, along with ON TAP, will be hosting the premiere of the Lifetime movie, Christmas in Louisiana, which was filmed recently in the city.

The premiere will be held at the Steamboat Pavilion on Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. The pavilion is located at 102 W. Main St.

About the Film

Lifetime describes the movie as: The Winter Family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, Louisiana, and Sarah Winter (Jana Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception. When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Moira Kelly) and her grandparents (Dee Wallace and Barry Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season–and a little romance– with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Percy Daggs III).

Christmas in Louisiana is produced by Active Entertainment. Ken Badish and Daniel Lewis serve as executive producers.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy this free event with your family. Don’t forget to bring blankets and chairs to watch the movie!