Record low temperatures are kicking off Wednesday with most of Acadiana in the mid 20s. A slight breeze is pushing wind chills into the TEENS for much of the area. We won’t be as windy as yesterday but the weather stays winter-like with highs only in the lower 50s. Clouds increase through the day with a few showers for the evening hours. Scattered showers look likely on a cold and cloudy Thursday.
A Frigid Morning with Wind Chills in the TEENS, Clouds Increase Today as we Stay Cold
Abbeville27°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley26°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas24°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge25°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia27°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous