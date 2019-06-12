A Few Showers Possible this Morning… Warm and Comfortable Later Today with Clearing Skies

A few light showers and/or spotty sprinkles are moving through Acadiana this Wednesday morning in association with an upper level disturbance. The dry air could evaporate most of the rain before it reaches the ground but some light rain and sprinkles are still possible. I think rain chances stay around 30% until 8-9:00 am under mostly cloudy conditions. Skies should begin to clear late today with another warm but comfortable afternoon for Acadiana as the humidity levels stay below normal. Highs are expected to be back in the mid to upper 80s.

