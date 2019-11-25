A Crowley man brings his community together with a Thanksgiving feast

Breaking News
Crowley man brings his community together with a Thanksgiving feast
A Crowley resident hopes to bring his community together with a Thanksgiving feast.

Vernon Martin says, “It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing. I’ve always said if you have one dollar and only need fifty cents, pass it along.”

Vernon Martin loves the city of Crowley.

Most importantly, he loves the people of Crowley.

Every year during the holiday season, Martin brings the city of Crowley together with a Thanksgiving meal.

He tells News 10 this is his way to bring his community together to enjoy a meal with friends.

“I cook for 500 every time. It doesn’t matter whether they show or not. We actually find people on the streets that may not know about it. We try and tell all churches, unfortunately a lot of people don’t go so they have no way of knowing. Through word of mouth, social media we get the word out and we know where they are hanging out and bring it to them,” Martin adds.

Martin explains that volunteers also bring a meal to the people who are unable to come to the dinner.

Martin adds, “They’ll bring us a list of shut-ins. We’ll send volunteers to go out and bring them their food.”

During the holiday season, Vernon Martin remembers his parents.

Through this thanksgiving dinner with friends, he remembers how blessed he is and is thankful to be able to help the city of Crowley.

“Thinking of mom and dad it always brings me joy because this is the time of year my mom and dad passed away. It’s a down but I make it an up by helping others, I put it in God’s name and I just make it happen,” Martin explains.

